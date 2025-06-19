India-Ukraine Hold First Joint Working Group Meeting On Agriculture

New Delhi: The first inaugural meeting of the India-Ukraine Working Group on Agriculture was held on 18 June 2025, the Ukraine embassy in Delhi said on Thursday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector, including seed production, cultivation of oil seeds and horticulture, agricultural mechanisation, digital technologies, fertilisers, fisheries, food safety, and the certification of agricultural machinery.

The two sides also noted the successful delivery of the first trial shipment of Ukrainian apples to the Indian market and discussed prospects for the export of meat and dairy products from Ukraine.

The Indian Side expressed interest in expanding imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and invited Ukraine to participate in the international exhibition World Food India, which will take place on September 25–28, 2025 in New Delhi.

The meeting served as an important milestone in the lead-up to the 7th session of the IGC, scheduled to be held later in 2025.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as well as the Embassy of Ukraine in India.

From the Indian Side, participants included representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The session was held in an online format and co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Oksana Osmachko and Ajit Kumar Sahu, Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India.