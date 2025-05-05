India Displays Undersea Warfare Might: DRDO, Navy Successfully Test Multi-Influence Ground Mine Firing Exercise

New Delhi: India's Defence Research and Development organisation in collaboration with Indian Navy successfully undertook combat firing of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO, Indian Navy for this achievement and said that the system would further enhance undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The latest security exercise has come in wake of nation's preparedness to take the avenge of the Pahalgam terror attack when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists launched a brutal and barbaric attack on innocent Indian civilians who were visiting Kashmir for vacation. Hindus were hand picked, singled out by terrorists and shot dead in front of their children, wife and parents.

Last month in April, DRDO successfully conducted the Release Trials of Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav’ between from the Su-30 MKI aircraft.