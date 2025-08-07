‘India, US Are Terrific Friends’: Israeli PM Netanyahu's Optimistic Outlook On Escalating Trade Tensions

Jerusalem: Amidst escalating trade tensions, particularly between the US and India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his confidence that the two countries will sort out the differences, citing the strong partnership between India and the United States. Netanyahu's comments come after US President Donald Trump announced 25% additional tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases, taking the total tariffs to 50%. Despite this development, Netanyahu remains optimistic about the friendship between India and the US.

Expressing his thoughts on the ongoing India-US tariff tensions, Netanyahu stated that Washington views New Delhi as a firm partner and the two countries are terrific friends.

Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “There's a basic understanding in Washington, DC, that India is a solid partner. India stands out in Asia.”

“India and the US are two terrific friends with so much common ground. They should be able to find a solution,” the Israeli prime minister added.

Strong Foundation For Cooperation, Says Netanyahu

Israeli PM Netanyahu's optimism is rooted in the strong foundation of cooperation between India and the US. He asserted that Trump and PM Narendra Modi are terrific friends and have much common ground, suggesting that a way can be found to resolve the tariff issue. "Trump, Modi are terrific friends & have so much common ground. A way can be found," Netanyahu said.

He also pressed on the importance of expanding connectivity between the two nations. Additionally, Netanyahu praised the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), describing it as a tremendous corridor under active development.

Strengthening Defence Partnership

The Israeli PM shed light on the defence partnership between India and Israel is another key aspect of their bilateral relationship. He emphasised the effectiveness of Israeli-supplied equipment during India's Operation Sindoor, stating, "Israeli equipment given before worked well during Operation Sindoor." He further added, "Israeli equipment, used during Operation Sindoor, was battle-proven." Netanyahu's remarks described the strong defence partnership between the two nations, with him noting, "India, Israel can work to deal with cross-border terror."

Netanyahu also responded to another aspect of Israel-India collaboration, which is Israel's interest in Indian workers. He stated, "Israel wants more Indian workers because they are 'grounded' & Israel is trying to remove hurdles."

No Plans To Annexe Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister has also clarified that Israel has no intention of annexing Gaza, instead proposing that a governing body take control of the territory. "We want Gaza to be taken over by a governing body. No plans to annexe Gaza," Netanyahu stated. Israel's focus, he said, would be on establishing a defence parameter around Gaza to ensure security without expanding its territory.

The development comes amid reports suggesting Israel considered annexing parts of Gaza, particularly after ceasefire talks with Hamas collapsed. Netanyahu's stance on Gaza's governance contrasts with some Israeli officials' suggestions to impose military rule or annexe parts of the territory.

Regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Netanyahu attributed the situation to Hamas, stating, "The humanitarian crisis was caused by Hamas in Gaza." Despite the challenges, Netanyahu expressed his desire to strengthen ties with India, asserting the strong relationship between the two nations. "We would like to come to India again to deepen diplomatic and strategic cooperation," he said.