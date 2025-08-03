India-US Energy Trade Booms Under Trump's Presidency; India's Crude Oil Imports Surge 51%, LNG Imports Double

New Delhi: Amidst US President Donald Trump's warning to impose additional tariffs on countries, including India, buying crude oil from Russia, astonishing data shows that India has dramatically increased its crude oil imports from the United States after Trump assumed office in January. The increase in crude oil imports from the US marked a substantial shift in India's energy procurement strategy, which aligns with Trump's demand for trade balance.

According to recent trade data, India's imports of US crude oil have surged by more than 50% compared to the previous year, with imports jumping to 2.71 lakh barrels per day in the January-June 2025 period from 1.80 lakh b/d during the same period last year.

The upward trajectory has continued through the summer months, with India importing 23% more crude oil from the US in July 2025 compared to June 2025. The financial value of these imports has more than doubled, climbing from $1.73 billion in the first quarter of 2024-25 to $3.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26. The US share in India's overall crude imports has increased rapidly, from 3% to 8% in July 2025.

India's Imports Of LNG Nearly Doubled In 2024-25

The surge in crude oil imports is part of the strategy of increasing energy trade between India and the US. India's imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from America have also risen sharply, nearly doubling from $1.41 billion in the 2023-24 financial year to $2.46 billion in the 2024-25 financial year. Further, discussions are underway for a major long-term LNG contract worth tens of billions of dollars, signalling a deepening partnership between the two countries.

Notably, the growing partnership is reflected in the commitment made by both nations to expand energy cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to the US. In a recent agreement, India pledged to boost American energy imports to $25 billion from $15 billion in 2024, while bilateral trade is targeted to more than double from $200 billion to $500 billion by 2030. The leaders of both countries reaffirmed their commitment to increasing energy trade as part of efforts to ensure energy security and to establish the United States as a leading supplier of crude oil and petroleum products and liquefied natural gas to India.

The increase in energy trade between India and the US comes as both countries express optimism about their broader relationship. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the resilience of the partnership between New Delhi and Washington, citing shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. "We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward," Jaiswal said.

US LNG Emerges As Attractive Option For Indian Companies

As per reports, American LNG has emerged as a particularly attractive proposition for many Indian companies. Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president at ratings agency ICRA, noted that US LNG, priced based on the Henry Hub benchmark, is competitive compared to other sources. With several LNG projects coming online in the US, more Indian companies are expected to look closely at the American market for long-term contracts.