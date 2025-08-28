India-US in Talks to Resolve Tariff Dispute, Say Government Sources

New Delhi: To safeguard its national economic interests and maintain global trade balance, India has initiated high-level strategic talks with the United States, aimed at resolving the escalating tariff dispute.

India-US in Talks to Resolve Tariff Dispute

According to senior government sources, the ongoing discussions form part of a broader diplomatic and economic engagement strategy that reflects India’s commitment to fair trade, strategic growth, and global cooperation.

The talks come in the wake of the United States doubling tariffs on Indian goods to as much as 50%, citing disagreements over agricultural imports and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Despite the pressure, India has remained firm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring that the country will not compromise on the interests of farmers, small industries, or its sovereign energy choices.

As part of the ongoing efforts, India and the US recently convened the 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, where officials from both nations discussed trade, investment, energy security, and defense cooperation.

New Delhi wants the advancement of a new 10-year Framework for the India–US Major Defence Partnership, and both sides are keen to preserve the strategic depth of their relationship even after economic friction.

India’s diplomatic outreach has also intensified on Capitol Hill, with Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra engaging with key US lawmakers to advocate for balanced trade practices and deeper energy cooperation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming SCO Summit, further signalling India’s intent to diversify its strategic partnerships and foster a healthy global business environment.