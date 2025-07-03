India-US Trade Deal: Agriculture Likely To Be Exempted From Tariffs, Interim Deal Expected By July 8

New Delhi: The trade negotiations between India and the United States are reportedly nearing an important deal, with both countries working towards finalising an interim trade agreement before July 8. According to government sources, the deal is likely to exempt the agriculture sector from tariffs, an important demand of the Indian government. The new trade deal with the US will come as a relief to Indian farmers and the agricultural industry, a topic of discussion which had been a sensitive issue in the trade talks.

As per sources, the negotiations between India and the US have been intense, with both sides engaging in focused discussions to facilitate greater market access, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and enhance supply chain resilience and integration. India's Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal led the trade delegation in the US to expedite the talks.

The Indian government has made it clear that it will not compromise on the interests of its farmers and cannot open up the agriculture sector completely. However, limited access may be allowed for certain products like pecan nuts, walnuts, almonds, or Washington Apples from America. The exemption is crucial for India, as the agriculture sector is a major contributor to the country's economy and employs a large portion of the workforce.