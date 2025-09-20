India-US Trade Talks Heat Up As Union Minister Piyush Goyal-Led Delegation Set To Visit US For Key Discussions On Sept 22

New Delhi: Amidst ongoing trade negotiations, a high-powered delegation led by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to visit the United States (US) on September 22. The development has invoked hopes about a possible trade agreement between the two countries and the strengthening of economic ties between India and the US.

According to officials, the primary agenda for the strategic visit of the Indian delegation under Minister Piyush Goyal is to engage in crucial discussions on the India-US trade deal, to propel negotiations forward towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement, as stated by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The delegation's visit is expected to bring some warmth amidst ongoing trade tensions between the two nations. The US visit of the Indian delegation is expected to take forward the talks on the trade agreement. With the latest development, the hopes are high of a palpable sense of anticipation regarding the positive outcomes of these negotiations. The Ministry's statement outlined the intent to achieve an early conclusion, emphasising the mutual benefits that such a Trade Agreement could usher in for both India and the US.