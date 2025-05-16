India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Boycott Turkey Chorus Grows in India after Erdogan Openly Supports Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: A wave of public outrage is sweeping across India after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly expressed support for Pakistan amid the recent military tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad during Operation Sindoor. The remarks have triggered a growing #BoycottTurkey campaign across the country, with citizens calling for a halt in tourism, trade, and diplomatic ties with Ankara.
Despite facing strong backlash and boycott calls from Indians, Erdogan on Wednesday reaffirmed Turkey’s unwavering support for Pakistan, describing it as a “brotherly nation” and pledging to stand by it through “good times and bad.”
In response, both Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have suspended their Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Türkiye and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.
Swadeshi Jagran Manch has taken out a march in protest against Turkey over its support to Pakistan amid heightened military tensions with India. The protesters were stopped by the Police on their way to the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. This comes amid Boycott Turkey campaign gaining momentum among Indians.
Days after India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and inflicted damage to several of its airfields under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to engage in talks with India for peace. However, he said that talks should be held on the Kashmir issue, The Express Tribune reported.
He extended the offer to India while interacting with the Pakistan Air Force pilots and personnel during a special visit to Kamra air base on Thursday. He said Pakistan was willing to hold talks to achieve peace, but it had certain conditions. He urged India to hold talks on the Kashmir issue, The Express Tribune reported.
India has maintained that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are and will always remain an "integral and inalienable part of it."
