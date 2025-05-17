India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: SIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in J&K

India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Raids are currently underway across multiple locations in Central and North Kashmir as part of a sustained crackdown on suspected terror-related activities. The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting operations in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, and Kupwara. In Srinagar, areas like Nowgam are among those being searched, while in Baramulla, the Kunzar area is also witnessing active raids.
Sources indicate the investigations are linked to long-standing terror-related cases under SIA scrutiny. Accused individuals are believed to have shared sensitive security information through encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.
These raids are seen as a follow-up to a major operation carried out by the SIA on May 11, 2025, across 20 locations in South Kashmir.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconders, identified as members of a sleeper module of the banned ISIS terror organisation, in a 2023 case related to fabrication and testing of IEDs in Pune, Maharashtra.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has convened a high-level Unified Headquarters (UHQ) security meeting today at 11 AM at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar. This comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack in the hinterland and growing concerns along the Line of Control following Operation Sindoor and the ongoing ceasefire.
The meeting—described as one of the highest-level security reviews in recent times—will assess the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. Attending the meeting are top officials including the GOC-in-C Northern Command, J&K Chief Secretary, DGP, Home Secretary, Corps Commanders, senior BSF and CRPF officers, and officials from central intelligence agencies. Strategic counter-terror and border security responses are expected to be key points of discussion.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two absconding suspects linked to the ISIS Pune sleeper module case at Mumbai International Airport after they arrived from Jakarta, Indonesia. The men were wanted in a 2023 terror case involving fabrication and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Pune, Maharashtra.
The accused, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, had been evading arrest for over two years. They were intercepted by immigration officials at Terminal 2 of Mumbai Airport, following which the NIA took them into custody.
Both had non-bailable warrants issued against them by the NIA Special Court in Mumbai, and the agency had announced a cash reward of ₹3 lakh each for any leads on their whereabouts.
This case—RC-05/2023/NIA/MUM—centres around a broader ISIS sleeper module in Pune. The NIA alleges that the group, which includes eight other accused already in judicial custody, had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities aimed at disturbing communal harmony and waging war against the Indian state, in line with ISIS’s violent agenda to establish Islamic rule.
According to officials, Abdullah and Talha were involved in assembling IEDs from a house rented in Pune’s Kondhwa area. They also conducted a bomb-making workshop and tested a live IED explosion during the 2022–2023 period. Both had already been chargesheeted earlier, along with the other eight arrested in the case.
The NIA has invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosives Act, Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case. Other accused include Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Nachan, Akif Nachan, and Shahnawaz Alam.
