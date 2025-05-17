India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: SIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in J&K | Image: Republic

India vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Raids are currently underway across multiple locations in Central and North Kashmir as part of a sustained crackdown on suspected terror-related activities. The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting operations in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, and Kupwara. In Srinagar, areas like Nowgam are among those being searched, while in Baramulla, the Kunzar area is also witnessing active raids.

Sources indicate the investigations are linked to long-standing terror-related cases under SIA scrutiny. Accused individuals are believed to have shared sensitive security information through encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

These raids are seen as a follow-up to a major operation carried out by the SIA on May 11, 2025, across 20 locations in South Kashmir.