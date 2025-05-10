India vs Pakistan: Red Alert in Amritsar After Pak Drones Intercepted

Civilians have been advised to restrict movement in sensitive zones of Amritsar. | Image: ANI

Operation Sindoor: A red alert has been declared in Amritsar after at least 15 drones were spotted over various parts of the city late last night, including areas close to the international airport. Security agencies have responded with heightened aerial and ground surveillance as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.

Civilians have been advised to restrict movement in sensitive zones of Amritsar, as authorities continue to investigate the origin and purpose of the drone activity.

"You may hear the siren shortly—we are under red alert. You are all requested to remain indoors and stay away from windows. We will notify as soon as we can resume normal activities. Please stay calm and don't panic," DC Amritsar posted on X.

"Please contact us for any assistance. Civil control room- 01832226262, 7973867446, Police control room- City 9781130666, Rural- 9780003387," it added.

Drone Attacks Reported in 20 Indian Cities

According to sources, Pakistani drones have carried out coordinated attacks or surveillance over 20 Indian cities across key border states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. This marks the second consecutive day of such cross-border hostility, with Jammu and Pathankot again being among the primary targets.

Indian Forces Respond: Two Pakistani Jets Shot Down Over Srinagar

On the intervening night of May 9 and 10, India shot down two Pakistani fighter jets near Srinagar using the Akash air defence system. The aerial engagement occurred after Pakistani aircraft reportedly entered Indian airspace during an attempted raid. A search operation for the pilots of the downed jets is currently underway in the outskirts of Srinagar.

High Alert in Major Cities Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

India has placed multiple cities on high alert following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese tourist.

Pakistan Launches Fattah-1 Missiles, Indian Defence Thwarts Threat

In a significant escalation, Pakistan has reportedly launched short-range Fattah-1 missiles supplied by Iran targeting multiple Indian cities including Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Udhampur, New Delhi, Jalandhar, and Sirsa.