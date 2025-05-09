India vs Pakistan War: Indian Forces Hit Multiple Pakistan Army Bases With Precision Strikes

India targeted several Pakistani military bases in precision strikes in a big blow to the misadventures by the neighbouring country.

Sources said that the Indian Armed Forces also destroyed several infiltration routes used by Pakistani terrorists. "Several Pakistani posts have been razed to ground zero using heavy precision-guided weapon systems," sources added.

India’s powerful retaliatory operation after Pakistan’s May 8 drone and missile attacks has triggered widespread panic across 30 Pakistani Army cantonments across Sindh and Punjab provinces.

Forces Takes Down 50 Pakistani Drones

The Indian Army, through a statement from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information on Friday morning, confirmed it had given a ‘befitting reply’ to Pakistan’s provocations, neutralising over 50 drones aimed at Indian military and civilian targets since the evening of May 8 and the intervening night.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The Army further confirmed that the Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian military and civilians establishments were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations.

7 Terrorists Killed as Indian Army Foiled Major Infiltration Bid by Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF confirmed that seven terrorists were killed while trying to cross over from Pakistan. The attempt was supported by heavy fire from the Pakistani Rangers at the Dhandhar post.