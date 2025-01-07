India Welcomes First 'Generation Beta' Baby In Mizoram's Capital City Aizawl

Aizawl: Mizoram's capital city Aizawl registered the birth of the first “Generation Beta” baby on January 1st, 2025. The child, who has been named Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng, was born at exactly 12.03 am on the first day of the new year at the Synod Hospital in Aizawl.

According to reports citing the hospital authorities, Frankie’s mother Ramzirmawii, was admitted to the hospital on December 31, at around 6 pm. Later at midnight, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, weighing 3.12 kilograms. The family is thrilled not only with the birth of their child but also with the fact that Frankie is the very first "Generation Beta" baby in India.

‘Generation Beta’ refers to children born between 2025 and 2039, who belong to the generation that will grow up with advanced technology and innovations.

Both Ramzirmawii and her husband Remruatsanga Zadeng, are overjoyed. They shared their happiness with the hospital staff, who also expressed their delight in welcoming such a special baby.

The Zadeng family lives in Aizawl’s Khatla East locality and is now excited to raise their little one, who is not just a miracle for them but also for the entire nation.