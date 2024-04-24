Updated April 24th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
India will Continue Countering Information Misuse By Terrorists: NSA Ajit Doval
NSA Ajit Doval called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.
New Delhi: India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, said National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday as he called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security. Doval further underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development.
Doval emphasised that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as also for countering terror funding. In that context, the UN Convention on cybercrime will be an important initiative at the international level, he said.
Doval, who participated at the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, said that the roadmap for such cooperation should include: All stakeholders from Governments to Private Sector, Academia, Technical Communities and Civil Society, and Regular institutional dialogues to help develop common understanding on critical issues.
Capacity building of like-minded nations through training, education, awareness programs and development of security standards for emerging technologies; and Creation of Mechanisms for cooperation at domestic and international levels should also be part of such cooperation.
