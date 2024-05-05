India Will Not Leave Its Claim on PoK, says Rajnath, Farooq Abdullah Reacts Pak Not Wearing Bangles | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that India will maintain its efforts on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He added that India would not have to seize it using force because its people want to leave Pakistan after learning about development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to the Defence Minister's remarks, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan wasn't “wearing bangles” and they had atomic bombs which would drop on India.

In an interview with PTI, Rajnath Singh said the way peace and development is back in Jammu and Kashmir, there would soon be demands for PoK to merge with India.

"We will not have to use force to take PoK as people would say that we must be merged with India. Such demands are now coming," he said.

Rajnath Singh said PoK was, is and will remain India's territory.

Rajnath Singh also claimed there will be elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon. However, he didn't give a timeline.

The union minister also said that soon, AFSPA won't be required in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also asked Pakistan to stop promoting cross-border terrorism.

Replying to the remarks, Farooq Abdullah challenged Rajnath Singh to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"If the defence minister is saying it then go ahead. Who are we to stop. But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us," the National Conference leader said.

Farooq Abdullah forecasted that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be declared after the Amarnath Yatra.

Reacting to yesterday's attack on security forces in Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying terrorism continued despite the withdrawal of Article 370.

"The main problem is the tension between India and Pakistan. Both countries should talk to each other and sort out the issues," he said. (With inputs from PTI, ANI)

