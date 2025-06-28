India Will Soon Have Its Own Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla Tells PM Modi

New Delhi: Axiom-4 mission astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India will soon have its own space station, expressing confidence in the country's readiness to take this giant leap in its space journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian aboard the International Space Station (ISS), and congratulated him for hoisting the tricolour in space.

“You are farthest from India but closest to Indians’ hearts,” PM Modi said, calling Shukla’s journey to space the start of a new era. “At this time, only the two of us are talking, but the feelings of 140 crore Indians are also with me. My voice contains the enthusiasm and excitement of all Indians. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to you for hoisting our flag in space,” he added.

Responding from the ISS, Shukla said he was fine and safe, sharing his experiences in orbit. “I would like to thank you and the 140 crore Indians for their wishes. I am extremely fine and safe here. This is a whole new experience. My 400 km journey from Earth to orbit is not just my journey, but of the entire country,” he said.

Shukla added that he never imagined he could become an astronaut when he was young, but under PM Modi’s leadership, the country now has the opportunity to fulfil its dreams. “I am extremely glad to represent my country here,” he said.