'India Won't Budge': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Strong Stance Against Donald Trump's Tariff Threats

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a bold and resolute stance, categorically stated that India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, despite Donald Trump's tariff threats. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assertion comes during his conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Bharat's biggest event, ‘Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan’. The Union Minister's remark was a blunt response to Trump's demands for greater market access for American agricultural products in India.

Union Minister Chouhan's statement echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance, who has consistently stressed the importance of prioritising national interests and the farmers of the country.

The Union Agriculture Minister on Wednesday graced the 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan 2025' event at Republic Media Network's headquarters in Noida on the number 1 channel, Republic Bharat, where he discussed Bharat's remarkable progress and future plans. During the event, Chouhan explained the role of the agriculture sector in making India self-reliant and contributing to the vision of a 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047. He emphasised the importance of developmental work in the nation under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, showcasing India's potential and growth trajectory on the global map.

The event provided a platform for insightful discussions on India's progress, challenges, and opportunities, aligning with the theme of prioritising national development.

'Nation's Interests Above All'

During the conversation, Arnab asked Shivraj Singh Chouhan how he has been preparing to deal with the pressing issue between India and the US on trade and tariffs, and Trump's pressure politics linked to gaining entry into India's agricultural sector. Responding to the question, the Union Minister's message was unequivocal that though India doesn't want to fight, the welfare and interests of farmers will not be compromised.

“We don't want a fight, but we prioritise national interests and won't compromise on farmers' welfare under any circumstances. Our country's interests are paramount, and our actions will reflect this,” Union Minister Chouhan stated.

When asked, citing the US government's claims of having a vast farming sector, why has India restricted its market, the minister remained unfazed and said, “India has abundant food reserves, and our farmers produce enough to feed the world. We'll be the world's food basket, catering not just to our needs but also to the global community. Given our self-sufficiency, we don't see the need to open up our markets.”

India's Agricultural Growth

Hailing PM Modi's tough stance on the issue, barring any pressure politics, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted, “The Prime Minister is a great patriot, and that's why we work under his leadership. Today's India doesn't back down or bow to external pressures. We engage with the world on equal terms, prioritising our nation's interests while contributing to global welfare initiatives. Our decisions will always safeguard the interests of our citizens.”

Explaining India's agricultural growth, Union Minister Chouhan shared details on India's agricultural sector's tremendous strides, describing how the country is now poised to become the world's food basket. He also outlined India's capability to feed the world, stating, "We have granaries overflowing with food grains. Our farmers produce enough to feed the world."

