‘India Won’t Be Deterred By Nuclear Blackmail’: CDS Gen Chauhan Outlines India’s Future Security Planning

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday reaffirmed that India will not be cowed down by nuclear blackmail, stressing that preparedness against radiological contamination and bio-threats must be part of the country’s future security calculus.

Speaking at the Scientific Session on the 100th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt., Gen Chauhan referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks after Operation Sindoor, saying: “While the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in our context is low, it would be prudent to take this into our security planning. Radiological contamination requires different treatment protocols and must be part of our training. Preparedness against nuclear threats contributes to deterrence against its use.”

The CDS underlined that nuclear and biological contingencies demand specialised medical and operational responses. “Defence against such threats and treatment of infected persons require different treatment protocols. We must be prepared for this in future,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how quickly biological dangers—natural, accidental, or man-made—can escalate.

Gen Chauhan also praised the contribution of the Military Nursing Service, which completed 100 years of service this year. He said that MNS has been at the forefront during conflicts, humanitarian operations, and on naval and air platforms, offering both medical treatment and emotional solace. “Nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare, giving more than just care. They offer hope, comfort and compassion when needed the most. We must also care for their psychological well-being,” he noted.

Calling for greater “jointness” across the three services, Gen Chauhan pointed out that MNS is uniquely structured to serve in the Army, Navy, and Air Force seamlessly, and should be a model for integration.