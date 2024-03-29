Updated March 29th, 2024 at 10:19 IST
I’m Not a Slave of Technology, I’m Driven by Curiosity: PM Modi Tells Bill Gates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has been pushing for a change in mindset across the country when it comes to adopting technology
- India
- 4 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Technology, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence were the key topics of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and founder and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates. In the conversation, Bill Gates praised Indians for their ability to adopt technology fast as well as lead the way while PM Modi encouraged the Microsoft boss to take a selfie using the Photo Booth on PM's Namo App.
I Decided I Will Not Allow a Digital Divide in India: PM Modi
“I decided I will not allow a digital divide in India and hence took the infrastructure to villages across the country,” the Prime Minister said when Bill Gates asked him about the technological advancements that he is excited about, during a conversation with the PM at his residence.
“Our foundation is so excited about the positive results that you have achieved here in India,” Bill Gates said, lauding PM Modi on the country's achievements in health and digital sectors.
Advertisement
PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates Discuss the Role of AI
PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates discussed the role and benefits of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The PM also told him how AI was utilised during 2023 G20 Summit, how his Hindi speech was translated into Tamil during Kashi Tamil Sangamam event and the use of AI in NaMo App.
PM Modi said, “Historically, during the first and second industrial revolutions we lagged behind because we were a colony. Now, in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution, the digital element is at its core. I am confident that India will gain a lot in this. AI is very important. Sometimes, I jokingly say that in our country, we call our mother 'Aai'. Now I say that when a child is born, he says 'Aai' as well as AI as children have become so advanced.”
Advertisement
He also added, “AI is very important. Sometimes, I jokingly say that in our country, we call our mother 'Aai'. Now I say that when a child is born, he says 'Aai' as well as AI as children have become so advanced.”
PM Modi further said, “During the G20 Summit in Indonesia, representatives from around the world expressed their curiosity about the digital revolution in the country. I explained to them that we have democratised technology to prevent monopoly. It is by the people and for the people.”
Advertisement
Bill Gates said, "In here, it is like digital government. India is not only adapting technology but it is actually leading the way."
PM Talks About Namo Drone Didi
As PM Narendra Modi and Bill Gates talked about the digital revolution in India, the PM also told him about 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme.
Advertisement
PM Modi said, "When I used to hear about the digital divide in the world, I used to think that I would not allow anything like that to happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement in itself...Women are more open to adopting new technology in India...I have started 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme...This is going on very successfully. I interact with them these days, they are delighted. They say that they didn't know to ride a bicycle but they are now pilots and can fly drones. The mindset has changed."
Advertisement
Published March 29th, 2024 at 10:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.