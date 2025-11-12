Indian Air Force Conducts Exercise MahaGujRaj-25 in Western Sector

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: In a resolute demonstration of operational excellence and joint preparedness, the Indian Air Force conducted exercise MahaGujRaj-25(MGR-25) from October 29 - November 11 in the western Sector, said an official release.

The exercise reaffirms the IAF's capability to demonstrate proficiency across the full range of operations, from Air Campaigns to maritime and Air-Land missions.

To ensure a multidimensional response in operations utilising all available assets and infrastructure, IAF fighters undertook operations from Hirasar International Airport.

The exercise highlighted the higher degree of civil multitasking cohesion and coordination required to achieve mission objectives. The exercise validated Defence preparedness through integrated operations, technology infusion and field synergy in a multi-domain battlespace, the release said.

The exercise reflected cohesive teamwork and synergy among the administration, logistics, and maintenance, underscoring the IAF's integrated approach to mission preparedness.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Konark Corps during Exercise Akhand Prahar, a major component of the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The exercise focused on validating the Indian Army's capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations in close synergy with the Indian Air Force.

During the exercise, the Army Commander witnessed a series of Combined Arms manoeuvres demonstrating seamless inter-service coordination and the refinement of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs). The drills also featured the employment of next-generation battlefield technologies, including drones, counter-drone systems, and advanced surveillance assets, underscoring the Army's focus on modern warfare preparedness.

Exercise Akhand Prahar further served as a real-time platform to evaluate newly inducted weapon systems, battlefield technologies, and indigenous innovations under realistic field conditions. The exercise highlighted the operational adaptability and technological integration of formations under Southern Command.

Lt. Gen. Seth also reviewed battlefield innovations developed by the Battle Axe Division and the Konark Corps, including indigenously produced drones, counter-drone systems, and advanced force protection measures. These initiatives, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), reflect the Indian Army's sustained efforts to encourage innovation and self-sufficiency at the formation level.

Commending the troops for their professionalism, technological acumen, and high standards of readiness, the Army Commander lauded the formations for their innovative approach and adaptability to evolving combat scenarios.