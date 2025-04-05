Indian Air Force Instructor Succumbs To Injuries During Demo Parachute Drop In Agra

Agra: An Indian Air Force (IAF) parachute jump instructor succumbed to injuries during a demo jump in Agra on Saturday. The instructor belonged to Akash Ganga Skydiving team, who sustained injuries during a demo parachute jump. He was rushed to an army hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The Indian Air Force in a statement said that they deeply mourned the loss, and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief.

According to reports, the instructor, who was an IAF officer, succumbed to injuries while being treated at a military hospital.

IAF pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat

On April 2, an Indian Air Force pilot, Siddharth Yadav, was martyred after Jagaur fighter jet that he was flying crashed near Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The jet had two pilots. Siddharth Yadav made sure that his co-pilot safely ejected out of the plane as he tried to push the jet towards a less populated area to minimise the impact of the crash.

The incident occurred on April 2 at around 9:30 pm when the Jaguar plane was on a routine sortie. Reports suggest that the pilots detected some technical problem with the jet midair.

Though one of the pilots managed to eject on time, Siddharth Yadav, in an attempt to fly the fighter jet to a less populated region, sacrificed his life.