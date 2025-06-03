Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Indian Air Force Issues NOTAM For Exercise Along India-Pakistan Border On Wednesday

Updated 3 June 2025 at 23:46 IST

Indian Air Force Issues NOTAM For Exercise Along India-Pakistan Border On Wednesday

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out an exercise along the Indo-Pakistan border over Gujarat on June 4.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Indian Air Force
Representational image | Image: File photo

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out an exercise along the Indo-Pakistan border over Gujarat on Wednesday, June 4. A NOTAM has been issued for tomorrow exercise between 3.30 pm - 9 pm.

The NOTAM for another air force exercise comes days after India's Operation Sindoor which was conducted to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians when they were vacationing in Kashmir.     

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 3 June 2025 at 23:40 IST