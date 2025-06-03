Indian Air Force Issues NOTAM For Exercise Along India-Pakistan Border On Wednesday

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will carry out an exercise along the Indo-Pakistan border over Gujarat on Wednesday, June 4. A NOTAM has been issued for tomorrow exercise between 3.30 pm - 9 pm.

The NOTAM for another air force exercise comes days after India's Operation Sindoor which was conducted to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when 4-5 Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians when they were vacationing in Kashmir.