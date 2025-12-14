Indian Ambassador To Nepal Airlifted And Hospitalised After Collapsing On Kathmandu Trek

Kathmandu: A shocking development emerged from Nepal, where Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava suddenly collapsed on Saturday while trekking on the Champadevi ridge just outside Kathmandu. According to the reports, the diplomat suddenly lost consciousness during the walk and collapsed on the trail.

Following the incident, a passing Nepal Army patrol immediately came to his rescue. The soldiers called for a helicopter, and the ambassador was airlifted from the rugged hillside and taken to a hospital in Kathmandu.

According to the sources, the Nepal Army not only rescued him but also flew him to a medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment. The embassy has confirmed that he is currently under observation, but no further details about his condition have been released.

Diplomat Naveen Srivastava took up his post as India’s envoy to Nepal in the year 2022 on June 25. He entered the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1993 and began his diplomatic career in Hong Kong before moving on to a series of postings that culminated in his current role. His colleagues always describe him as a seasoned diplomat with a steady hand.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has said that it is monitoring the health of the ambassador.

