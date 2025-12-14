Updated 14 December 2025 at 04:39 IST
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Airlifted And Hospitalised After Collapsing On Kathmandu Trek
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava airlifted and hospitalised by the Nepal Army after he collapsed on a Kathmandu hike.
Kathmandu: A shocking development emerged from Nepal, where Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava suddenly collapsed on Saturday while trekking on the Champadevi ridge just outside Kathmandu. According to the reports, the diplomat suddenly lost consciousness during the walk and collapsed on the trail.
Following the incident, a passing Nepal Army patrol immediately came to his rescue. The soldiers called for a helicopter, and the ambassador was airlifted from the rugged hillside and taken to a hospital in Kathmandu.
According to the sources, the Nepal Army not only rescued him but also flew him to a medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment. The embassy has confirmed that he is currently under observation, but no further details about his condition have been released.
Diplomat Naveen Srivastava took up his post as India’s envoy to Nepal in the year 2022 on June 25. He entered the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1993 and began his diplomatic career in Hong Kong before moving on to a series of postings that culminated in his current role. His colleagues always describe him as a seasoned diplomat with a steady hand.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has said that it is monitoring the health of the ambassador.
Meanwhile, the Nepal Army’s quick intervention is being praised, outlining the strong bilateral cooperation that exists between the two neighbouring countries even in moments of personal crisis.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 14 December 2025 at 04:39 IST