Who Is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American Student In Spotlight For Calling Out Israel's 'Genocide'

New Delhi: Megha Vemuri, an Indian-American student and president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Class of 2025, has garnered attention by using her graduation speech to denounce Israel's war on Gaza.

Vemuri, in her Pro-Palestinian message, called out MIT's research links with the Israeli military. She also wore a red keffiyeh, which is a traditional symbol of Palestinian solidarity, while delivering her speech.

What She Addressed In Her Speech

Megha accused the University of deliberately staying oblivious to students' calls to end all collaborations with Israeli defense institutions. She denounced Israel's military campaign in Gaza as 'Genocide' and claimed that the Israeli military is the only foreign military, MIT has active research ties with.

"While we prepare to graduate..." - Megha in her politically charged speech

With her speech, Megha made sure that the entire University was aware of her intentions to support Gaza and fight for their rights.

She lauded the student protestors who came forward during desperate times, to show their backing for Gaza. “You showed the world that MIT wants a free Palestine" - said Vemuri praising protestors in her speech, alleging that MIT tried to intimidate, threaten, and suppress the protestors.

A striking moment from the speech was when she drew a sharp picture comparing life in Gaza with life in the US and the rest of the world. "Right now, while we prepare to graduate and move forward with our lives, there are no universities left in Gaza" - Vemuri said with despair.

Also Read: China Ducks Questions on Its Failed Missiles Used by Pak Against India

Reactions Amid Raging Tensions

This controversial speech by Megha failed to garner unanimous support from the audience. While some among the audience responded with chants of "Free Palestine" others chose silence.

MIT too, has refrained from giving any public statements regarding the speech or the accusations made in it as the speech was made at a time when Israel is intensifying its military campaign in Gaza.

Who is Megha Vemuri

The MIT President, of the class of 2025, was born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia. Megha Vemuri is of Indian origin and has completed her undergraduate degree in computer science, neuroscience, and linguistics.