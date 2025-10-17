Updated 17 October 2025 at 10:29 IST
Indian Army Camp Attacked in Assam’s Tinsukia, 3 Soldiers Injured in Attack by ULFA
ULFA-I attacked an Indian Army camp in Assam's Tinsukia early Friday, injuring three soldiers with grenades. This follows a Thursday ambush on the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh, seen as retaliation for a July attack on a ULFA-I camp in Myanmar.
New Delhi: An Indian Army camp belonging to the 19 Grenadiers unit in Kakopathar town, Tinsukia, Assam, was attacked on Friday morning. Unidentified assailants threw grenades, resulting in three soldiers being injured.
It's reported that the attack was carried out by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).
Local reports indicate that heavy gunfire and grenade explosions occurred around midnight, lasting for approximately an hour. Specifically, the firing is said to have begun around 12:15 AM and continued until 12:45 AM.
This incident marks the second ambush by ULFA-I against the Indian Army within 24 hours. Just the day before, on Thursday, ULFA-I reportedly ambushed the Assam Rifles in Manmao, Arunachal Pradesh.
It's believed this series of attacks may be a retaliation for the assault on a ULFA-I camp in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar earlier this year, in July.
