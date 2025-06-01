Indian Army Conducts Trials of Next-Generation Defence Technologies Under Simulated Operational Conditions

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday conducted trials of next-generation defence technologies under simulated operational conditions.

The Army conducted extensive Capacity Development Demonstrations at key locations across the country, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, and Joshimath, with dedicated Air Defence equipment demonstrations also scheduled at Agra and Gopalpur.

The field trials under simulated operation conditions were conducted under near-combat conditions, integrating electronic warfare simulations to assess the performance of cutting-edge defence systems rigorously.

Earlier on May 27, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited Babina Field Firing Ranges and reviewed the ongoing demonstrations and interacted with all stakeholders.

Army's demonstrations feature a wide array of advanced technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at accelerating indigenous capability development.

The trials mark a significant step in the Indian Army's roadmap for a "Decade of Transformation" and are designed to ensure rapid absorption of emerging technologies to meet evolving battlefield requirements.

The advanced level trials observed:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM)

Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS)

Counter-UAS Solutions

Loitering Munitions

Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones

Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS)

Low Level Light Weight Radars

VSHORADS (Next Generation) IR Systems

Electronic Warfare (EW) Platforms

The Indian Army said that these exercises were meant to strengthen its technological edge, enhance operational readiness, and reaffirm its commitment to indigenous innovation and self-reliance in defence capability development.

Army exercises after Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army exercises have come days after India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ when the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes targeting several terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians who were visiting Kashmir.