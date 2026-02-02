Updated 2 February 2026 at 14:23 IST
Army Detains Two Suspects in J&K's Samba
One individual was found sleeping outside near a shaft, while the second was apprehended inside the premises. Both persons have been taken into custody and handed over to the Samba Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.
- India News
- 1 min read
Army Detains Two Suspects in J&K's Samba | Image: Republic
Samba, Jammu and Kashmir: Two suspects were detained by the Indian Army a short while ago near a vital installation in the Bari Bharamna area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.
One individual was found sleeping outside near a shaft, while the second was apprehended inside the premises.
Advertisement
Both persons have been taken into custody and handed over to the Samba Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 14:15 IST