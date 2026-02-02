Republic World
Updated 2 February 2026 at 14:23 IST

Army Detains Two Suspects in J&K's Samba

One individual was found sleeping outside near a shaft, while the second was apprehended inside the premises. Both persons have been taken into custody and handed over to the Samba Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Ankita Paul
Army Detains Two Suspects in J&K's Samba | Image: Republic

Samba, Jammu and Kashmir: Two suspects were detained by the Indian Army a short while ago near a vital installation in the Bari Bharamna area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 2 February 2026 at 14:15 IST