Indian Army Doctor Saves 75-Year-Old Passenger's Life Mid-Air Onboard IndiGo Flight

Guwahati: A 75-year-old Indian passenger's life was saved onboard IndiGo Flight 6E-6011 from Chennai to Guwahati by the selfless actions of an Indian Army doctor. The Indian Army medical officer, Major Mukundan, immediately responded to the situation immediately and saved the precious life.

According to the reports, the passenger, who was seated on the flight, suddenly lost consciousness and began displaying signs of hypoglycaemia, including profuse sweating, a feeble pulse, and cold extremities, at around 6.20 pm.

The cabin crew immediately administered oxygen to the passenger and made an urgent onboard announcement for medical assistance. Major Mukundan, who was returning from leave, responded to the call without further delay, showcasing his dedication to saving lives beyond the call of duty. Upon examination, he found the patient semi-conscious with reactive pupils, classic signs of low blood sugar.

Major Mukundan, with limited medical supplies available mid-air, administered oral sugar and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to the patient, closely monitoring their vital signs and oxygen saturation throughout the flight. His prompt and precise response helped stabilise the patient's condition, buying precious time.

Later, upon landing in Guwahati, the passenger was transferred to the airport emergency room, where Major Mukundan continued treatment. By 8 pm, the patient had regained full consciousness and was stabilised. The selfless act of Major Mukundan, combined with the prompt support of the IndiGo crew, ensured the passenger's life was saved.

The news immediately drew attention from social media users, who saluted Major Mukundan's actions in saving the old man's life, calling his dedication a demonstration of the highest standards of humanity and duty, going above and beyond to save a life.