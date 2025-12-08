Indian Army Introduces Eco-Friendly Bio‑Diesel Into Fuel Supply Chain

The Indian Army on Monday took a massive step towards clean energy by shifting to an eco-friendly fuel alternative, “bio-diesel”.

“Bio-diesel” has been formally inducted into the Army’s fuel supply chain. Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), flagged the very first consignment of this fuel in Delhi.

The launch ceremony for the landmark initiative coincided with the 265th Corps Day of the Army Service corps. In attendance were several senior Army officials, including the Quarter Master General, Director General of Supply and Transport and Shubhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Bio-diesel, according to Bharat Petroleum, is a form of eco-friendly fuel that is non toxic, renewable, biodegradable, energy efficient, and manufactured from non-edible vegetable oils, used cooking oil and animal fat. It displaces petroleum-derived diesel fuel.

The decisive decision is a marked shift towards fuel solutions that would see “reduced carbon emissions and strengthen long-term energy resilience.” Long term energy resilience can be expected because an alternative, sustainable fuel bolsters the Army’s energy security.

VCOAS highlighted that given the Indian Army’s “extensive mobility requirements, the mentioned transition to sustainable fuel will have a significant and lasting impact on both operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.”

Furthermore, bio-diesel, is in alignment with the vision “Government of India’s Green Initiatives, and the National Biofuel Policy” has “for a greener, more energy-secure future”. The eco-friendly fuel also reinforces Army’s commitment to integrating eco-friendly measures across its logistics and operational frameworks. Similarly, in order to further advance their green mobility efforts, the “Indian Army adopted E-20 Petrol with effect from 1st December 2025”.

VCOAS commended Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited “for its support and collaboration.” He further noted that the initiative reflected “a shared vision for a greener, more energy-secure future, and that it “will contribute significantly to the nation's clean energy goals.”