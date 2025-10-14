‘Indian Army Is Ready’: Western Army Commander Warns Pakistan Against ‘Another Pahalgam-like Attack’

Jammu: In a direct warning to Pakistan, Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said that there is a strong possibility of another Pahalgam-like terror attack, but assured that the Indian Army is fully prepared to deal with any such move.

"Pakistan will try to attack us again; they always try to do a Pahalgam-like attack, and we have to be alert. I assure you that the Indian Army is ready to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan," Lt Gen Katiyar said.

He was addressing ex-servicemen and military personnel during a rally in Jammu to mark 60 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak War. His remarks come in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Terrorists killed our innocent people in the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Operation Sindoor was successful as we got the support from the administration, ex-servicemen and local people," he added.

Lt Gen Katiyar praised the coordination between the armed forces, local administration, and citizens, calling it key to the success of Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror infrastructure across the border and served as a retaliatory measure to the cross-border terrorism supported by Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also praised the Army’s swift and decisive action.

"In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army gave a befitting reply and targeted the terror camps. I want to thank and appreciate the 26th Infantry Division, which was part of Operation Sindoor, and also the VDG members," the Lieutenant Governor said.

1965 War Recalled: Lessons for Today

Drawing parallels with the 1965 India-Pakistan War, Lt Gen Katiyar recalled how Pakistan's misjudgment of the patriotism of Jammu and Kashmir’s people led to its defeat.

"We won the trust of the people of the nation after defeating Pakistan in the 1965 war, and that trust is intact today. Pakistan had an aim to capture Jammu and Kashmir. About 10,000 Razakars trained by the Pakistani army infiltrated. But they made a mistake in measuring the patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With the help of the public, the Indian Army chased them away," he said.

As per a Ministry of Defence press release, September 23, 2025, marked 60 years since the ceasefire that ended the 1965 war. The war began in early September that year, following Pakistan’s large-scale infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir.