Indian Army Pacifies Panic-Struck Tourists After Pahalgam Terror Attack | VIDEO

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, fear gripped the region, with tourists feeling vulnerable. Rising to the occasion, the Indian Army stepped in to calm the frightened tourists.
Soldiers approached groups of tourists in Pahalgam saying “We're the Indian Army, we're here for your safety.” Army personnel were seen patrolling area, ensuring that tourists were safe and guiding them to secure locations.
The incident in Pahalgam has sent ripples of despair across the nation. This heart-wrenching tragedy presses the need for collective measures against terrorism to ensure the safety of civilians and preserve peace in the valley.
As per reports, at least 25 people have been killed by the terrorists in the Pahalgam attack and many more are injured. Meanwhile, a list has surfaced revealing names of the terror victims who lost their lives and also those injured in a brutal act of terror by Pakistani terrorists.
Published April 23rd 2025, 02:12 IST