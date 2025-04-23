Indian Army Pacifies Panic-Struck Tourists After Pahalgam Terror Attack | VIDEO

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday, fear gripped the region, with tourists feeling vulnerable. Rising to the occasion, the Indian Army stepped in to calm the frightened tourists.

Soldiers approached groups of tourists in Pahalgam saying “We're the Indian Army, we're here for your safety.” Army personnel were seen patrolling area, ensuring that tourists were safe and guiding them to secure locations.

Army Pacifies Panic-Struck Tourists After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The incident in Pahalgam has sent ripples of despair across the nation. This heart-wrenching tragedy presses the need for collective measures against terrorism to ensure the safety of civilians and preserve peace in the valley.