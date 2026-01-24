Indian Army Recovers Lethal Steel‑Core Armour Piercing Bullets from Killed Jaish Commander in Kathua

Kathua: In a major breakthrough in counter‑terror operations, Indian security forces on Friday eliminated a Pakistan‑based Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JeM) commander‑level terrorist identified as Usman alias “Abu Maviya” and recovered US‑made M4 rifle ammunition including green lacquer steel‑core 5.56mm bullets from the encounter site, officials confirmed.

In a joint operation involving the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), security forces conducted targeted searches in the Parhetar and Billawar forest belts of Kathua district based on specific intelligence inputs about Usman’s location.

During the precise and coordinated offensive, Usman engaged the forces with automatic fire from a US‑made M4 rifle before being neutralised, police said.

Among the items seized from the slain militant’s possession were 5.56mm steel‑core armour piercing bullets, identifiable by their distinct green lacquer coating, which are designed for penetration and are capable of piercing standard bullet‑resistant vests worn by security personnel, according to defence sources.

Advertisement

The recovered 5.56mm steel‑core rounds, often associated with military‑grade automatic weapons like the M4 carbine, offer significant penetration advantages over conventional lead‑core ammunition, making their recovery a matter of strategic interest for security agencies.

What Are Steel-Core Armour-Piercing Bullets?

Steel-core bullets are a specialised category of small-arms ammunition designed to penetrate hardened targets, including bullet-resistant jackets and light armoured surfaces. Unlike conventional lead-core rounds, these bullets contain a hardened steel penetrator at the core, giving them significantly higher velocity retention and penetration capability.

Advertisement

The green lacquer coating found on the recovered 5.56mm rounds is a known identifier of steel-core ammunition, typically used with military-grade assault rifles such as the US-made M4 carbine. Such ammunition can pierce standard Level-III bulletproof jackets at close to medium range, posing a serious threat to troops during close-quarter encounters.

The recovery of these rounds from the slain Jaish-e-Mohammed commander points to external military-grade supply chains, a matter now under detailed investigation by intelligence agencies.

How the Indian Army Is Prepared to Counter Such Threats

Despite the growing use of high-penetration ammunition by terrorists, the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces are well-prepared to counter such threats through a combination of advanced protective gear, tactical upgrades and operational doctrine.

Security forces deployed in counter-terror operations are increasingly equipped with upgraded bulletproof jackets featuring ceramic composite plates, designed to withstand steel-core and armour-piercing rounds. In high-risk zones like Jammu’s forested belts, troops also operate with enhanced ballistic helmets, reinforced shields and layered protection protocols.

Additionally, counter-terror units follow dynamic movement tactics, avoiding static exposure, maintaining staggered formations and using terrain advantage to minimise vulnerability to armour-piercing fire.

The intelligence-led operations, superior training and tactical dominance remain the strongest safeguards. The swift neutralisation of Usman despite the presence of lethal ammunition proves preparedness and operational edge of the armed forces.

Usman, a Pakistani national and senior JeM operative, was among the most‑wanted terrorists active across the Kathua‑Udhampur belt, with involvement in multiple terror acts against civilians and security forces since 2024, security officials said.