Indian Army Retaliates After Pakistan Troops Open Fire Along LoC in Poonch

New Delhi: The Indian Army launched retaliatory fire at Pakistani troops after unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11 AM, when Pakistan troops opened fire using small arms targeting an Indian Army post, officials said.

"At about 11 AM today, Pakistan troops opened small arms fire on their own (Indian) post across LoC in Poonch Sector, J&K. The fire was retaliated appropriately by the Indian Army. No casualties to own side," Army officials told news agency ANI.

The exchange of fire lasted for a brief period, but no significant damage or injuries were reported on the Indian side. Security forces in the region remained on high alert to prevent any further escalation.