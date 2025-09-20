Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command Conducts Integrated Fire Power Exercise 'Amogh Fury' In Rajasthan

The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army conducted a major Integrated Fire Power Exercise in Rajasthan.

The exercise, codenamed ‘AMOGH FURY’, was conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) in the Thar Desert.

The "AMOGH FURY" exercise demonstrated the Indian Army's combat readiness and seamless integration of diverse firing platforms through coordinated maneuvers in a multi-domain operational environment.

The drill involved troop insertion, offensive ground actions, and synergy among combat arms, support arms, and services. It featured battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, attack helicopters, artillery, drones, and advanced technologies like network-centric communication, command and control systems, and real-time surveillance.

The exercise emphasized contemporary technologies, real-time communication, and a shared operational picture to counter emerging threats.