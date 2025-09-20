Updated 20 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command Conducts Integrated Fire Power Exercise 'Amogh Fury' In Rajasthan
The "AMOGH FURY" exercise demonstrated the Indian Army's combat readiness and seamless integration of diverse firing platforms through coordinated maneuvers in a multi-domain operational environment.
The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army conducted a major Integrated Fire Power Exercise in Rajasthan.
The exercise, codenamed ‘AMOGH FURY’, was conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) in the Thar Desert.
The drill involved troop insertion, offensive ground actions, and synergy among combat arms, support arms, and services. It featured battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, attack helicopters, artillery, drones, and advanced technologies like network-centric communication, command and control systems, and real-time surveillance.
The exercise emphasized contemporary technologies, real-time communication, and a shared operational picture to counter emerging threats.
It underscored the Indian Army’s commitment to jointmanship, operational preparedness, and technological integration in modern warfare scenarios.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 20 September 2025 at 17:33 IST