Updated May 7th 2025, 02:48 IST

Indian Army Tweets 'Justice Is Served, Jai Hind' After India Targets Terror Camps in Pak, PoK

Indian Army tweets Justice is served, Jai Hind, soon after India targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Operation Sindoor: India on late Tuesday launched air strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pak-backed terrorists killed 27 innocent Indian tourists. Soon after India's strike, the Indian Army took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Justice is served, Jai Hind.”

More to follow…

