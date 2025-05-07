Indian Army Tweets 'Justice Is Served, Jai Hind' After India Targets Terror Camps in Pak, PoK

Updated May 7th 2025, 02:48 IST
Operation Sindoor: India on late Tuesday launched air strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pak-backed terrorists killed 27 innocent Indian tourists. Soon after India's strike, the Indian Army took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Justice is served, Jai Hind.”
