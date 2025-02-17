Updated 17:05 IST, February 17th 2025
Indian Army Unveils Kamikaze Drone at IIT Jammu Expo
Equipped with a small camera, the drone could operate in both day and night conditions, with a zoom feature for better surveillance.
Jammu: The Indian Army on Monday showcased an advanced kamikaze drone at the Science and Technology Expo held at IIT Jammu, highlighting its surveillance and attack capabilities.
The drone, a modified surveillance model, was designed to carry payloads of 150 to 300 grams. It had a flight duration of 30 minutes without a mini drone and 15-20 minutes with one.
One of its key features was its kamikaze capability, allowing it to act as a "suicide drone." Once a target was identified, a mini drone was deployed, flying directly to the target area with a payload to destroy it.
Specifications and Capabilities
This advanced drone is equipped with state-of-the-art features, making it a powerful asset in modern warfare.
- Design & Deployment: With a compact, foldable fixed-wing design measuring 2 meters in length, it is highly portable. It can be launched via a catapult or canister launcher, offering versatile deployment options.
- Warhead Capacity: Capable of carrying a 6 kg payload, it can effectively neutralize enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel.
- Striking Range: Operates within a 100 km radius, enabling precision strikes while maintaining a safe distance.
- Stealth Technology: Engineered for radar evasion, ensuring high survivability during combat missions.
- Autonomous Operations: Features an AI-powered visual guidance system for real-time decision-making, enhancing effectiveness in hostile environments.
Equipped with a small camera, the drone could operate in both day and night conditions, with a zoom feature for better surveillance.
Weighing between 4 to 5 kg, the drone was capable of carrying up to 2.5 kg of weaponry, making it highly effective in targeting hidden enemies, such as terrorists in bunkers.
This innovative technology highlighted the Army's growing use of drones for both reconnaissance and offensive operations
