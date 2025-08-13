'Our Weapons Will Do The Talking': Lt. Gen. VM Bhuvana Krishnan at Nationalist Collective Conclave

Noida: At the 3rd edition of Republic’s Nationalist Collective Conclave, Lieutenant General VM Bhuvana Krishnan delivered a powerful message on India’s military readiness, stating that the Indian Army will make its weapons talk when the time comes—a clear signal of strategic confidence amid rising regional tensions.

During his speech at Republic’s Nationalist Collective Conclave (3rd Edition), Lieutenant General VM Bhuvana Krishnan said that India’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat, whether it emerges from across the border or within, and when the time comes, “our weapons will do the talking.”

He noted that while India may not always respond immediately, but its silence should never be mistaken for weakness.

Bhuvana Krishnan's remarks align with India’s ongoing defense transformation, which includes the development of hypersonic weapons, loitering munitions, and advanced cyber and electronic warfare capabilities aimed at achieving spectrum dominance and precision strike superiority.

Krishnan's statement at Republic's Nationalist Collective Conclave comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan and China, and follows India’s push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The Indian Army has placed major orders for mini drones, Prachand light combat helicopters, and homegrown missile systems, reinforcing its readiness for future conflicts.