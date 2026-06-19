Indian Authorities Repatriate Pakistani National Via Aman Setu After Inadvertent LoC Crossing in Kupwara
Indian authorities repatriated Pakistani national Asad Khan through the Teetwal Peace Bridge after he accidentally crossed the Line of Control in Kupwara. Officials said the handover followed due legal procedures and was carried out with dignity and humanitarian consideration.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: Indian authorities repatriated Asad Khan, a Pakistani national detained after inadvertently crossing the Line of Control in Kupwara, through the Peace Bridge at Teetwal on June 18.
The handover was conducted at Aman Setu over the Kishanganga River, in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Karnah, senior Army officers, the Station House Officer, health officials, and representatives from other departments.
Local sources revealed that Khan, originally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but residing in Muzaffarabad, had travelled to Neelum Valley in search of employment. Amid heightened tensions in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, he reportedly lost his way and crossed into Indian territory near Samari village on June 12, where he was detained.
During his stay in India, officials ensured he was treated with dignity. Khan was taken to educational institutions, mosques, and other notable sites in Karnah, reflecting a humanitarian approach even as legal formalities were completed.
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Authorities informed that similar cases in the past have been resolved with respect and compassion, with individuals who strayed across the LoC being returned after due procedures. The repatriation of Asad Khan, they said, reinforces the principle of humanity and goodwill that guides such actions.
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It is also reported that Khan’s three brothers are employed in Saudi Arabia, while his own journey for work had led him to Neelum Valley before the accidental crossing.
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