Published 14:06 IST, August 26th 2024
Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 After Cargo Ship En Route From Kolkata to Port Blair Indian Coast Guar
The challenging rescue involved coordinated efforts by Coast Guard ships Sarang and Amogh, as well as support from a Dornier aircraft, he added.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 After Cargo Ship En Route From Kolkata to Port Blair Indian Coast Guar | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:06 IST, August 26th 2024