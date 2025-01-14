When Pranab Mukherjee told Mohan Bhagwat that India's Constitution is 'Most Secular' in World

Indore: Mohan Bhagwat, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) Chief, while speaking at an event, talked about the importance and symbolism of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha day and also recalled a conversation about ‘secularism in India’, that he had had with late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.

‘Pran Pratishtha Should Be Celebrated as Pratishtha Dwadashi': RSS Chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at an award ceremony in Indore, where Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was presented with the ‘National Devi Ahilya Award’ for his efforts in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The RSS Chief said that the date of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi," a day marking the "true independence" of Bharat. According to Bhagwat, the consecration ceremony, which took place on January 22, last year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , symbolises the restoration of the country’s sovereignty after centuries of foreign rule and attacks.

Bhagwat explained that Bharat's "true independence" was established on this day, as the nation faced numerous enemy invasions throughout history. He asserted that the Ram Temple movement was not meant to oppose any group, but rather to awaken the "self" of the nation, helping Bharat stand tall and lead the world with pride.

Mohan Bhagwat Recalls Conversation on ‘Secularism’ with Pranab Mukherjee

The Sangh Chief recalled his conversation with the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at a time when the issue of 'Ghar Wapsi' (return of converted people to their original religion) figured in Parliament. He said, "During this meeting, Mukherjee told me that the Constitution of India is the most secular Constitution in the world and in such a situation what right does the world have to teach us secularism.

The RSS leader said Mukherjee also pointed out that "5,000 years of Indian tradition has taught us secularism." According to Bhagwat, the 5,000-year-old Indian tradition that Mukherjee was referring to during his meeting with him started with Ram, Krishna and Shiva.

He said during the Ram Mandir movement in the 1980s, some people used to ask him the "standard question" -- as to "why is the issue of the temple being raised leaving aside the concern for the livelihood of the people?

Bhagwat said, "I used to ask those people that despite talking about socialism after independence in 1947, giving slogans of Garibi Hatao (eradicate poverty) and worrying about people's livelihood all the time, where did India stand in the 1980s and where have countries like Israel and Japan have reached?"

He told that he used to tell these people that "India's livelihood path goes through the entrance of Ram temple and they should keep this in mind."