3 Indian Crew Members Released Days After US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker In North Atlantic

New Delhi: The Indian nationals who were captured as part of the crew of a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by US forces in the North Atlantic have been released. The officials confirmed their release on Monday, bringing a sigh of relief to the families of the three. Notably, the three Indians were part of the crew of the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera, which was intercepted during a US-led operation in international waters, leading to a diplomatic tension between Washington and Moscow.

The release of the Indian crew members comes after the US government was reportedly pressured by India and other countries to ensure their safe return. The Indian government had been in touch with US authorities, seeking information about the crew members and their welfare.

The Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, was part of a so-called "shadow fleet" involved in transporting oil for sanctioned countries, including Venezuela, Russia, and Iran, according to the American authorities. The vessel had been under surveillance for weeks, with US forces tracking its movements across the Atlantic.

The US Coast Guard supported by US military special forces seized the Marinera in the North Atlantic, around 190 miles south of Iceland. The operation was carried out under a warrant issued by a US federal court, alleging that the vessel had violated US sanctions. "The US Coast Guard has global reach for intelligence and tracking by partnering with not only the US Navy, but the wider intelligence community…..What is unusual is to spend such a long time tracking before striking to take it down," said Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday.

Crew Members' Ordeal

The crew of the Marinera included 28 members from various countries, including three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, 6 Georgians, and 2 Russians. The Indian nationals, identified as Rikshit Chauhan, were detained along with the rest of the crew after the vessel was seized. Rikshit's family had appealed to the Indian government to intervene and secure his release, saying he was on his first sea assignment with a Russian company and had been sent to Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the seizure of the Marinera has triggered a diplomatic row between the US and Russia, with Moscow condemning the action as "outright piracy". The Russian government had claimed jurisdiction over the vessel, saying it had been registered under the Russian flag.

