'Pahalgam We Are With You' Indian Diaspora in Switzerland Express Solidarity Against Kashmir Terror Attack

Zürich witnessed a powerful and peaceful demonstration that brought together members of the Indian diaspora and well-wishers of India to express unwavering solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Organised by the Indian Diaspora in Switzerland, the event drew over 80 participants from various cities, united by a shared commitment to confront terrorism and honour the innocent lives lost.

Families, children, and community leaders joined the demonstration, advocating for a world free from violence and extremism. The event aimed to raise global awareness against religious extremism and Islamic terrorism, emphasising the urgent need for collective action to combat this global menace. The participants reaffirmed their support for the victims and their families in Kashmir, sending a strong message of resilience and hope.