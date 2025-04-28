sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 28th 2025, 16:04 IST

'Pahalgam We Are With You' Indian Diaspora in Switzerland Express Solidarity Against Kashmir Terror Attack

Zürich witnessed a peaceful demonstration that brought together members of the Indian diaspora to express solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam attack.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Indian Diaspora in Switzerland Express Solidarity Against Pahalgam
Zürich witnessed a powerful and peaceful demonstration that brought together members of the Indian diaspora and well-wishers of India to express unwavering solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Indian Diaspora in Switzerland Express Solidarity Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Organised by the Indian Diaspora in Switzerland, the event drew over 80 participants from various cities, united by a shared commitment to confront terrorism and honour the innocent lives lost.  

Indian Diaspora in Switzerland Express Solidarity Against Pahalgam Attack

The demonstration took place at a prominent public square in Zürich, attracting families, children, and community leaders, all advocating for a world free from violence and extremism. The participants emphasised the urgent need to confront the global menace of terrorism and reaffirmed their collective support for the victims and their families in Kashmir.

Indian Diaspora in Switzerland Express Solidarity Against Pahalgam

Families, children, and community leaders joined the demonstration, advocating for a world free from violence and extremism. The event aimed to raise global awareness against religious extremism and Islamic terrorism, emphasising the urgent need for collective action to combat this global menace. The participants reaffirmed their support for the victims and their families in Kashmir, sending a strong message of resilience and hope.

This peaceful demonstration was held for bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and well-wishers of India to express their unwavering solidarity with the victims of recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India.

Published April 28th 2025, 16:00 IST