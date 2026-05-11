Indian Embassy Expresses Condolences After Two Nationals Die in Russian Factory Fire

Moscow: The Indian Embassy in Russia has expressed deep condolences to the families of two Indian employees who lost their lives in a fire accident at a textile factory in Ivanovo.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated: “We express condolences to the families of the two Indian employees of a textile factory in Ivanovo who lost their lives in a fire accident. The Embassy is working with the employer and local authorities; the officers are on the way to the factory.”

According to the statement, embassy officials are actively coordinating with local authorities and the factory management to provide necessary assistance and support to the affected families. A team of officers has been dispatched to the site to handle the situation on the ground.

The incident has not yet been detailed further by Russian authorities in public statements.

