Indian Engineers Struggle To Work Hard Despite Rs 1 Crore Salary, Says IITian CEO

Yet another day, yet another discussion on work-life balance! In today's discussion, Varun Vummadi, co-founder and CEO of a startup, expressed concerns about the work culture in India. He stated that despite earning substantial salaries, many engineers hesitate to put in extra effort, especially when required to work six days a week. His comments triggered a debate on social media, with some questioning the need for a six-day workweek.

Meanwhile, others argue that a five-day, eight-hour work schedule is more beneficial for mental health, physical well-being, and overall productivity.

Varun Vummadi shared his observation on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I've noticed a trend in hiring engineers for our Indian office. Despite offering a base salary of ₹1 crore, many are unwilling to put in hard work."

He further added, "A large number of engineers with 3-8 years of experience are hesitant to work six days a week."

"Why insist on a six-day workweek? The focus should be on performance, not the number of workdays. If someone isn’t performing, it’s better to remove them," commented a social media user in response to the IITian’s post.

One user commented, "Regardless of the field, the era of ‘pay a high salary and make them work 24×7’ is over. In my view, a five-day workweek with eight-hour shifts is essential for both mental and physical well-being, as well as productivity."

Another humorously remarked, "Narayan Murthy made working hard seem uncool by constantly preaching about it. People just don’t want to validate him."