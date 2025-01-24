Indian Fisherman Dies In Karachi Jail, Eighth Death In Two Years

New Delhi: Shocking news has surfaced from Pakistan, where an Indian fisherman has reportedly died in a Karachi jail. The officials confirmed the incident on Thursday saying that the Indian fisherman was awaiting his release from the Karachi jail. The deceased fisherman has been identified as Babu, who was reportedly arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2022, and despite completing his sentence and confirmation of his Indian nationality, he was not released by Pakistan.

According to officials, the death of Babu marks the eighth death of an Indian fisherman in Pakistani custody in the last two years. Currently, 180 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentences remain imprisoned in Pakistan, awaiting release.

India has consistently raised the issue of early release of prisoners with Pakistan, but the situation remains unresolved. The repeated deaths of Indian fishermen in Pakistani jails have raised concerns about their treatment and living conditions.