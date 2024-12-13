Indian Fishermen Jailed In Sri Lanka To Return Home After K Ram Mohan Naidu's Efforts

Amaravati: The Sri Lankan administration released two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, jailed in Sri Lanka for entering its territorial waters, following efforts by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The minister's office on Friday confirmed the incident, saying that both the fishermen are expected to return soon after the completion of legal formalities.

The two fishermen, who belong to the Srikakulam district, have been detained in Sri Lanka for over three months.

"Two fishermen from Srikakulam district, who were jailed in Sri Lanka for the past three-four months after accidentally entering Sri Lankan waters, have been granted release," said a press release from Naidu's office.

D Venkaiah (35) and G Korlaiah (33) from Peda Ganagallavanipet village of Srikakulam district ventured into the Bay of Bengal from Chennai on June 25 but were apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities later, it said.