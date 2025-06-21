Indian Flags in Hand, Broad Smiles on Faces: Evacuated Indian Nationals Express Gratitude After Safe Return from War-Torn Iran | Iran-Israel Conflict

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Iran were filled with joy and gratitude upon their safe return, as they arrived at Delhi Airport on a special flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in the early hours of Saturday.

Upon arrival, they waved Indian flags and beamed with broad smiles, expressing their happiness and relief.

Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed outside the airport, resonating with emotion and patriotic fervor.

Many became emotional, heaving sighs of relief after enduring a harrowing ordeal in Iran.

The evacuees expressed heartfelt thanks to the Indian government for ensuring their safe return and for providing all necessary support and facilities throughout the evacuation.

"Thanks to our government, they helped us a lot and brought us to India. We are happy with this government," a woman evacuee told ANI.

"I am happy. Many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All facilities, including the hotel and food, were provided, we did not face any problem, and we returned to our country safely," Fatima Begum, another evacuee, told ANI.

Fazil Naqvi, another Indian national who was evacuated from Iran, thanked the Indian Embassy staff.

"We thank the Indian government for evacuating us safely. The staff of the Indian Embassy helped a lot. We are happy with the Modi government, and we all want the Modi government to keep working like this," he told ANI.

Operation Sindhu

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far, 517 Indian nationals have returned to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu.

Jaiswal stated that a special flight from Turkmenistan's Ashgabat arrived in New Delhi on June 21. The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Operation Sindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu."