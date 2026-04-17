'Indian Govt Fully Committed to Bringing Back Fugitives': MEA on Nirav Modi Case

Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's firm commitment to bringing back economic fugitive Nirav Modi from the United Kingdom, stating that the government remains in active touch with UK authorities on the extradition request.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have been in touch with the UK side on the extradition request. We understand that legal proceedings in this particular matter are currently underway. But to tell you that the Government of India remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives are brought back to India to face the law of the land.”

The remarks come amid ongoing legal processes in the UK concerning India's extradition plea for the diamantaire, who fled the country in the wake of the massive Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving fraudulent Letters of Undertaking worth over ₹11,000 crore.

Nirav Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, is wanted by Indian investigative agencies in connection with the multi-crore bank fraud case that came to light in early 2018.India has been persistently pursuing the extradition of several high-profile fugitives, and the MEA’s statement underscores the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards economic offenders attempting to evade justice by seeking shelter abroad.

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