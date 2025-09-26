Indian Nationals Lured To Iran With False Job Promises, MEA Issues Urgent Advisory

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a serious warning to Indian nationals about the risks of travelling to Iran for employment purposes, despite a visa-free regime between the two countries. MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that several Indian nationals have fallen prey to criminal gangs, being kidnapped upon arrival in Iran and held for ransom.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, there have been numerous recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. However, upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs, and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release.

The MEA has asserted that the Iranian government allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes, valid for 15 days once every six months, and doesn't cover employment. Any agent offering visa-free travel for jobs or other reasons may well be in connivance with criminal gangs.

The ministry has urged citizens to exercise vigilance regarding job offers in Iran and to verify any job offers abroad carefully to avoid falling prey to organized rackets. As of August 2025, Indians seeking employment in Iran are required to obtain emigration clearance to protect workers from exploitation.

The MEA alert comes amid growing concern over the rising number of job scams targeting Indian workers abroad. The MEA has issued an advisory urging citizens to be cautious and avoid such offers. The families and job seekers are also advised to report such agents to the concerned authorities immediately and not fall prey to schemes that could lead to grave personal danger.