Indian Navy Day 2024: 24 Ships and Aircraft on Display in Puri Ahead of Celebrations; Schools Closed

Puri: Schools within Puri municipality and its surrounding areas will remain closed on Wednesday, December 4, for the Indian Navy Day 2024 celebrations. The closure aims to facilitate student participation in the event and manage the expected traffic during the festivities.

Indian Navy Day is observed annually on December 4 to honor the bravery, dedication, and spirit of the Indian Navy. This day marks the anniversary of Operation Trident, a daring and strategically significant mission carried out by the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which played a key role in India’s victory.

The main event will be held in Puri, Odisha, where President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the celebrations, hosted by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi. The event will feature a stunning display of India’s naval capabilities, emphasizing the Navy's critical role in safeguarding the country's maritime interests.

Before the Navy Day event, President Murmu will visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri to offer her prayers. She will then proceed to the event, where she will witness the grand naval display and honor the contributions of the Indian Navy.

The Navy has decided to showcase at least 24 ships, submarines, and more than 40 aircraft at this year’s event with support from Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and personnel from the Indian Army.

The highlight of the Navy Day 2024 is likely to be anticipated aerial manoeuvres by MiG-29K and Hawk fighter jets, combat exercises by MARCOS, demonstrations of submarine operations, amphibious landings, and rocket firing from warships.

"Preparations for the event are in their final stages," said chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, who recently conducted a review meeting with district officials to ensure the event takes place smoothly.