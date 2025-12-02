'Indian Navy Fully Aware of all Activities in IOR; No Need for Concern': Navy Chief on Presence of Chinese Research Vessels | Image: ANI, Republic

New Delhi: The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Tuesday addressed concerns about Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean Region, emphasising the Indian Navy's vigilance, asserting that there is "no need for concern."

Tripathi assured that the Indian Navy is aware of all activities, not just those involving China, and takes appropriate action as per government directions. He emphasised awareness over concern, highlighting the Navy's capabilities.

Addressing the press conference in Delhi ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said, "The planet is covered by 71% water, and in international waters beyond 200 nautical miles, anybody is free to go anywhere. The Indian Navy is aware of all activities and not just China. We take appropriate action as per the government's directions. There is no need to be concerned."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, on reports claiming a delay in an Indian missile test due to the presence of a Chinese spy vessel, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi said that he was not fully aware of the specifics of the matter, adding that such claims could also be "somebody's figment of imagination."

"I am not fully aware of the specifics of this. This could also be somebody's figment of imagination, maybe planted. But in the past, we have noticed the appearance of survey ships and satellite-tracking ships in our area of interest, and we sometimes had to recalibrate our own activities. This is happening worldwide. This is a normal practice that happens in all parts of the world," Admiral Tripathi said.

On modernisation efforts, Admiral Tripathi mentioned efforts to compress timelines for the four LPDs (Landing Platform Docks) and progress on the NUH (Naval Utility Helicopter) project, with clearance for 60 choppers through HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

"For the 4 LPDs, we are taking steps to compress timelines and everything. One of the reforms is that we can do things in parallel. For the NUH, we have got clearance for 60 choppers through HAL," he added.

